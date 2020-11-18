HBC set to decide on location for a new leisure centre in Knaresborough

Please share the news















Tomorrow (19 November), Councillor Stanley Lumley, the borough council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, will be asked to approve the decision to appoint Alliance Leisure Services as development manager for the delivery of significant investment in leisure facilities in both Harrogate and Knaresborough.

To coincide with this appointment, the council’s cabinet will be asked on Wednesday 2 December to approve the consultation on the preferred location of the leisure centre in Knaresborough.

Carter Jonas were tasked with looking at the most suitable options for a potential site. As part of the options appraisal each site was judged against set criteria including; location, physical appearance, access as well as any planning or legal factors that may influence the decision.

Based on the site options appraisal work carried out, the existing site has been recommended for the location of the leisure centre.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: There are some exciting times ahead that shows our investment in the future of the sport and leisure facilities in the Harrogate district.

If approved, residents will be asked to share their views on whether they agree with the decision to use the existing site in Knaresborough.

Councillor Lumley added: This announcement comes off the back of work at Ripon Leisure Centre taking shape as this month marks less than a year to go until the improved facility opens. In the coming years, we will have provided much needed modern facilities that will encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle for our residents and something they can be proud of.

Cllr Ed Darling, Member for Knaresborough Castle, said: To say that this news is welcome, would be an understatement. I am pleased that the council’s Cabinet will be asked to select the existing site as the location for Knaresborough’s new leisure centre. I will be contacting Cabinet members encouraging them to accept the reports recommendations prior to 2 December. I look forward to looking at the finer details of the report once it is published, and learning exactly what facilities the residents of Knaresborough want in their new leisure centre.

The council are investing more than £10million to improve Ripon Leisure Centre and provide a new six-lane 25 metre pool, an extended gym as well as a new sauna suite, two activity studios, a spin studio and meeting facilities.