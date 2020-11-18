Commissioner secures government funding to try and stop potential abusers before they abuse

Please share the news















North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan has secured nearly half a million pounds of funding for an innovative approach to try and spot early warning signs of abusive behaviour and stop it from happening in the first place.

The Home Office grant of £445,892 will be used to identify potential perpetrators of domestic abuse and stalking before they get chance to act.

It will make available individualised and targeted support for those at risk of offending and service providers will work more closely to provide co-ordinated care to address their behaviour, alongside any other health or social needs that are needed to achieve that.

Among the specific measures to be supported as part of this funding:

An enhanced service offer for young people displaying high risk abusive behaviours and their families.

Providing support to adult perpetrators and potential perpetrators who have complex needs by ensuring those in complementary services have the appropriate skills to improve awareness and reduce barriers to gaining support

A new team to examine stalking, bringing together the expertise of other partners to better understand the triggers and develop effective interventions.

Developing specialist training packages around domestic abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour, stalking and other abusive patterns of behaviour

Providing training to front line officers, enable them to identify perpetrators at an earlier stage and initiate effective interventions.

The Home Office funding will be invested by the end of March 2021 and the Commissioner has committed to match the funding to allow the services to be extended until March 2022.

The approach will be delivered by a range of agencies, including North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire County Council, City of York Council, Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, Foundation UK, Changing Lives, NY Horizons, IDAS and Respect.







Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: All too often I hear from victims of domestic abuse and stalking that the warning signs were there before the abuse began. We need to make sure those warning signs are acted upon in the future – both by giving those at risk of abuse the confidence to come forward and report their fears, and by agencies and partners working together to share information and identify potential perpetrators. Better training, more coordination and appropriate individualised support will make a huge difference to the efforts to support potential abusers before they can abuse, and stop those currently abusing from creating more pain and suffering. It is only by doing this that we can protect those at risk of abuse and those being abused from having to suffer even more in the future. Together, we will make our communities safer and people feel safer and I welcome the fact this Home Office funding will allow us to deliver this innovative approach.