Emirates FA Cup First Round proper broadcast fixtures

The broadcast fixtures for the Emirates FA Cup First Round have been selected.

The following fixtures have been chosen for live multi-camera broadcast on BBC and BT Sport. The FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures is £32,500 per Club.

FRIDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2020

Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United (19:45 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2020

Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City (12:30 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms

FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers (17:30 KO) – Live on BBC Two

SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER 2020

Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms

Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool (14:30 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

MONDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2020

Oxford City v Northampton Town (19.45 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

The Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper fixtures listed below have been selected for live single-camera broadcast on BBC digital platforms. The FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures is £12,500 per club.

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2020

Colchester United v Marine (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

Banbury United v Canvey Island (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER 2020

Eastleigh v Milton Keynes Dons (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

Barnet v Burton Albion (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

Wigan Athletic v Chorley (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

Torquay United v Crawley Town (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms

Winning clubs in the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper will receive £16,972 from The FA prize fund, with losing clubs receiving £5,657.