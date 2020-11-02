Emirates FA Cup First Round proper broadcast fixtures

The broadcast fixtures for the Emirates FA Cup First Round have been selected.
The following fixtures have been chosen for live multi-camera broadcast on BBC and BT Sport. The FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures is £32,500 per Club.
FRIDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2020
Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United (19:45 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1
SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2020
Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City (12:30 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms
FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers (17:30 KO) – Live on BBC Two
SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER 2020
Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC and BT digital platforms
Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool (14:30 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1
MONDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2020
Oxford City v Northampton Town (19.45 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1
The Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper fixtures listed below have been selected for live single-camera broadcast on BBC digital platforms. The FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures is £12,500 per club.
SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2020
Colchester United v Marine (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
Banbury United v Canvey Island (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER 2020
Eastleigh v Milton Keynes Dons (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
Barnet v Burton Albion (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
Wigan Athletic v Chorley (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
Torquay United v Crawley Town (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley (12:45 KO) – Live on BBC digital platforms
Winning clubs in the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper will receive £16,972 from The FA prize fund, with losing clubs receiving £5,657.