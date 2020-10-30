Where there’s a will…

Please share the news













McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate has appointed a new Executive to bring extra capacity to its busy Private Client department.

Victoria Sly is a highly-regarded Private Client Executive with more than 20 years’ experience in the profession.

She will assist Head of Private Client, Partner Elaine Lightfoot, dealing with Wills, Trusts, Lasting Powers of Attorney and Court of Protection matters, along with the administration of Estates and Probate work.

Elaine Lightfoot said: We have seen a huge increase in Wills and Trusts instructions as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt, with many elderly and vulnerable people and those on the front line working to organise their personal affairs. Social distancing and shielding have been an added complication when Wills have had to be witnessed in person and some clients have enlisted the help of neighbours, with Wills being witnessed at a safe distance on garden paths, over fences and in one case, using the top of the client’s wheelie bin (disinfected!) as a makeshift desk for testators and witnesses to lean on! Recent guidance has resulted in permission for Wills to be witnessed remotely, using platforms such as Zoom or FaceTime, but this, too, has challenges in ensuring that it happens in real time and that extreme care is taken in assessing capacity and undue influence for all testators. Given all these elements, Victoria’s appointment is a very positive addition to the team which means that we can enhance and extend our service.

McCormicks’ Private Client department has recently won praise in both of the leading guides to the legal profession, the UK Legal 500 and Chambers UK.