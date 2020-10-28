Police appeal for witnesses to man bitten by dog

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a member of the public was bitten by a dog near Burn Bridge in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 10am on Wednesday 7 October 2020, 50 metres from the path entrance to Crimple Meadows Woodland playing fields.

It involved a white man in his late fifties, 5ft 9 in height and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark green overcoat and walking two dogs off a lead.

The two dogs were described as young, 2-5 years old and two large brown Cockapoodle type dogs with thick brown curly hair. One dog was light brown and the other dark brown.

The darker brown dog started jumping up at a member of the public and bit the male victim on the arm, causing minor injuries.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish who the man with the two dogs was.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Thornborrow. You can also email jackie.thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200176089.