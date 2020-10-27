Burglary at a sewage works near Spofforth

Please share the news











It happened between Friday 23 October 2020 and Monday 26 October 2020 at the Yorkshire Water sewage site between Spofforth and Little Ribston.

The suspect(s) have gained access from the rear of the premises from the Plompton direction through fields and cut the fence. They have then stolen a hydraulic loader and made off in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and if they have witnessed anything or anyone acting suspiciously in that area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Thornborrow. You can also email jackie.thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200188204.