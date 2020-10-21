Councillor Tim Myatt appointed to cabinet with responsibility for planning

Please share the news











Councillor Tim Myatt has been appointed to Harrogate Borough Council cabinet with responsibility for planning.

He takes over the portfolio from Councillor Rebecca Burnett who has taken district through one of the most intense periods on planning matters.

Councillor Myatt was elected to the council in 2016 and represents High Harrogate, an area where he also lives.

He is experienced on planning matters, having worked with Councillor Burnett to develop the District Development Plan and has served on the Planning Referral Committee, as vice-chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Commission and is currently chair of the HR Committee.

Outside of the council, Councillor Myatt works in the corporate affairs team at Yorkshire Water. He is married and enjoys 11-a-side football.

Planning remains a very high profile role within the council. Next week sees a High Court Judicial Review, brought by the Developers that are looking to develop on the Flaxby site near Knaresborough and a recently opened consultation on residents’ views on HBC’s plans for a new settlement.