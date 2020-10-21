Burglary on Stonebeck Avenue, Harrogate

Please share the news











1 Share

It happened between 1.30am and 2.30am when the suspects entered a property, stole vehicle keys and stole the victim’s vehicle, which was found abandoned damaged the following day with damage caused.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious people or vehicles in the area on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and in particular are appealing to any residents who have CCTV or smart doorbells that might have captured the suspects on camera.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Nursey. You can also email mark.nursey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number12200165204.