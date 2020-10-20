Coroner’s appeal to find family of Brian George Abbott from Knaresborough

Please share the news











20 Shares

The coroner’s office have issued an appeal to find the family of Brian George Abbott, aged 73, who died at his home in Knaresborough on 15 October.

Officers have been unable to trace his family or next of kin and are appealing to anyone who knew Brian or has any information that could help find his family to contact them.

Brian was discovered after a concerned neighbour raised the alarm when post began to build up at his home.

If you have information that could help to find his family, please contact the coroner’s office on 01609 643614 or email coroner@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Brian’s death is not believed to be suspicious.