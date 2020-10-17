Harrogate Town, gutsy win over rivals, Barrow

Please share the news











Harrogate Town celebrated their return to the new look, EnviroVent Stadium, with a gutsy win over old rivals, Barrow.

Simon Weaver fielded the same starting line up that defeated Bradford City last Monday evening.

After a cagey start that saw the Town defence deal with a series of Barrow corners,the Wetherby Roaders struck the decisive blow after 22 minutes.

Will Smith’s long ball through the visitor’s defence released Jack Muldoon on goal and he flashed a powerful drive inside Joel Dixon’s near post.

A couple of set pieces from George Thomson provided chances for Muldoon and Smith which came to nothing, and it was the Cumbrians who threatened just before the break when Josh Kay’s strike forced a good save from James Belshaw.

Early in the second half a rasping drive from the mercurial Lloyd Kerry tested Dixon and sub Brendan Kiernan’s effort almost saw Jason Taylor concede an own goal.

Aaron Martin,who had replaced Jon Stead with about twenty minutes left, flicked on to Muldoon,but Town’s top scorer couldn’t hit the target from a tight angle.

Barrow had to survive another late chance from Muldoon,but Town coasted to a win, which saw them advance to seventh in League 2.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallwfield,Falkingham,Smith,Burrell,Thomson,Stead(Martin 72),Kerry,Muldoon,Miller(Kiernan 66),Hall.

Unused subs,Jones,Cracknell,Kirby,Walker.

Scorer,Muldoon 22

Barrow,

Dixon,Brough,Platt,Hardcastle(Taylor 19),Kay,Beadling(Biggins 58),Zouma(Angus 72),Nfihe,Barry,Taylor,James.

Unused subs,Lissis,Brown,Jones.

Booked,Zouma,Barry.

Referee,D Bourne.

By John Harrison.