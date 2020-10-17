Harrogate Mumbler launch Halloween Trail

Please share the news











Harrogate Mumbler has created a half-term, family-friendly, town centre Halloween trail.

Safe, fun and completely free, The Halloween Trail will go live on Thursday, 22 October 20202 and run each day through to the spooky day itself – Saturday, 31 October 2020.

There are ten different Halloween trail images in the windows of ten participating Harrogate town centre retailers. And once all ten have been found, families can pop into any of these shops and pick up a Halloween treat!

Families can download and print their own answer sheets from the Harrogate Mumbler website and there will be a limited number of answer sheets available at all participating retailers.

There will be three sets of clues – easy, medium or hard – and all available online on the Harrogate Mumbler website.

See https://harrogate.mumbler.co.uk/harrogate-bid-halloween-trail/

Harrogate Mumbler founder Sally Haslewood said: We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering up with Harrogate BID for this free Halloween Trail. As a mum of two, I know how difficult it can be to shop with young children, yet there has never been a bigger need to support our town centre retailers. My hope is that this Halloween trail makes a trip to town much more fun for young families, provides a completely free activity for families during half term and brings some much-needed footfall to our town centre.

Harrogate Mumbler has worked with Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Harrogate BID Acting Chair Sara Ferguson said: More than ever the town centre needs the support of locals and visitors alike, and this Halloween trail is a fantastic way to bring children and their parents into it this half term. The trail will allow them to fully explore Harrogate town centre, taking them down streets and into shops they may not have visited before. And once they see just what the town has to offer, I’m sure they will return time and time again.