International contracts for Yorkshire agency’s marketing skills

Leading Yorkshire-based business to business PR and marketing agency Allott and Associates (Allotts), has clinched more contract success on the European stage despite the huge impact Covid-19 is having on the international economy.

Schumacher Packaging Ltd, a division of the leading European Schumacher Packaging Group, and Euchner, a specialist in safety engineering and pioneer of the RFID Safety Switch, have joined German compatriots relayr and Kröner Starke on Allotts’ multi-national roster.

Euchner manufactures safety switches for gates and fencing guarding machinery inside manufacturing facilities, whilst Schumacher is promoting its new, sustainable corona partition wall in the UK. The EcoSafeBoard enables companies in a wide range of sectors to re-establish personal customer contact in a safe way – in stores, offices, catering and industrial buildings, as well as in the service sector and educational institutions.

Allotts utilised digital communication technology to add the German companies to its growing global client base promoting products in mainland Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa as well as in the UK. The pandemic has unexpectedly created opportunities overseas for UK companies as more business is being done remotely: suddenly geography isn’t an issue any longer.

These latest contract wins build on the recent success the agency has had with signing up SmartFreight, a major global/Australian provider of shipping software solutions for the logistics industry and a Netherlands-based client specialising in food processing and packaging.

Allotts’ managing director, Philip Allott, believes that local companies who may be struggling in a domestic market could actually have greater opportunities abroad where distance is no longer proving to be a principle consideration or barrier.

Philip Allot said: We’ve won work utilising remote conferencing. Where we are based is academic, our mantle is business to business PR and marketing without frontiers. Our reputation for creativity and business insight is gaining traction on the continent and particularly in Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse. We are thrilled that notable German companies Schumacher Packaging and Euchner have placed their marketing requirements in our hands.

Due to the pandemic businesses have been forced to bring in an element of flexibility to their operations, from reconsidering their supply chains because of fractured transport links, to new rota systems to allow staff to work from home and apply social distancing.

People don’t have to take planes, trains or automobiles to business meetings. Many of these can be conducted more productively by embracing communication technology in the shape of Zoom, Go to Meeting, Skype and Teams – Allotts can vouch for that as it won contracts after presenting remotely to firms in the Netherlands, Germany and Australia.

The agency delivers 360⁰ international marketing services providing business to business consultancy specialising in strategic, targeted marketing support encompassing public relations, social media, digital marketing and data compliance. Its client base includes companies in the food, logistics, machinery, engineering, packaging and manufacturing sectors.

Background Information

Allott and Associates Ltd (Allotts) is an award-winning full-service agency and provides all the services you would expect from an in-house marketing department. Established for over 25 years, Allotts has the marketing resources, experience and determination to help your organisation attain its strategic objectives.

Key marketing services provided by Allotts include public relations, social media, GDPR compliance, design, marketing consultancy, photography, advertising, direct-mail, website development, research, exhibition support, corporate events, film making and data compliance.

Currently the agency is proactively involved in marketing campaigns in the UK, mainland Europe, India, the United States, Australia and others in the APAC region.

In addition to its core marketing activities, Allotts also provides businesses with GDPR compliance support. The agency provides GDPR audits, drafting of privacy statements, DPO support, in-house staff training and bespoke training courses allowing businesses the ability to implement data management changes themselves.