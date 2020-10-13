Developers release update on the plans for Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Please share the news











Impala Estates Limited acquired the Former Council Offices from Harrogate Borough Council in January this year. They have now developed a scheme to bring the building back into use and will shortly be submitting their planning application.

Plans, elevations and drawings of what the building will look like can be seen by visiting www.crescentgardens.co.uk

If you are interested in any particular aspect of the proposed plans and would like further information, you can email info@crescentgardens.co.uk

Their proposals are to refurbish the building up to an energy efficient standard for use as offices for multiple occupancy. These will incorporate meeting rooms, gym and shower facilities and a roof garden restaurant.

The meeting rooms will include the spaces previously used as the Council Chamber and Mayor’s Parlour, which, together with the restaurant, will be available for use by the public.

The structure of the building was originally designed for more than the two floor levels currently in place, so their plans incorporate a further two levels, set back from the front and rear elevations, in a contemporary design.

James Hartley from Impala Estates said: Our aim is to bring the building back into use by developing it in a sensitive way that fits in with the diverse architecture in the surrounding area. We hope to create flexible office and public space in a central part of town.