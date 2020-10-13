Club Chaplain and supporters’ liaison officer appointed

Please share the news













Harrogate Town are delighted to announce the appointments of Phill Holdsworth as Supporters’ Liaison Officer and Rob Brett as Club Chaplain.

Club volunteer and season-ticket holder Phill Holdworth has been appointed Harrogate Town’s new Supporters’ Liaison Officer.

Town Managing Director Garry Plant, said: We are delighted Phill is on board. Phil is very well-qualified to deal with off-field suggestions or issues supporters may have. Our values include the determination to ensure our club is a safe, secure and friendly place to be and to maintain positive engagement with our fans and those from visiting teams. Phill will play a major part in delivering these goals.

Once Covid restrictions allow supporters back into the EnviroVent Stadium, Phill will be at most home matches.

He can also be contacted on 07825 137617 or by email to phillholdsworth@harrogatetownafc.com

With the appointment of Rob Brett, Harrogate Town join the ranks of the overwhelming majority of professional football clubs in England who have a dedicated Club Chaplain.

Rob, who is mentored, trained and regulated by Sports Chaplaincy UK, is well qualified to provide pastoral care. He is a Christian, but not ordained, and stresses he wants to offer a friendly face and a listening ear to everyone at the club whether of any religious faith or none.

Rob said: I will be available to listen, without judging, to whatever it is that people want to share, including family and relationship difficulties, mental health issues and financial problems. What I’m told will be in strictest confidence. I won’t necessarily come up with solutions, but rather help people to work out for themselves how to ease or resolve their anxiety.

First team Manager, Simon Weaver is delighted to welcome Rob to the club: We are an extended family at Harrogate Town and we look out for each other. Our family includes not just the First team squad, but all our various age-group and Ladies teams, the youngsters in our Player Development Centre, our coaches, club staff and volunteers and of course everyone involved in our Community Foundation activities. Having Rob around gives us someone else to share our personal problems, which we may not want to do with team mates, bosses or colleagues or even our nearest and dearest.

Rob is married with three teenage children and has lived in Harrogate for over twenty years.

Rob can be contacted at Robbrett@harrogatetownafc.com