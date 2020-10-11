Poll: Do you agree with the Government’s measures being introduced around Covid-19 11 October 202011 October 2020 Harrogate/News Please share the news4SharesDo you agree with what the Government is doing around Covid-19 – do you think the measures are right, or not severe enough or too severe ? Do you agree with the measures brought in by the government ? They are about right There needs to be more There needs to less View Results Loading ... Please share the news4Shares 3 Comments They are damned whatever they do. Heres a question Can any do any bettee ? Reply Depends what measures you are referring too. Might be prudent to try this poll again after next week’s announcements. Reply It’s all kicked off since universities started back No coincidence many of the outbreaks are in cities with these. Surely all courses could be run on line Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Previous Story In conversation with Andrew Jones MP
