Dishforth mum raises money to buy wipe-clean books and activity packs for children’s ward and clinics at Harrogate District Hospital

Dishforth mum Sarah Lynch has been raising money to buy cleanable children’s books and activities for children of all ages attending Harrogate District Hospital where her son, William, has been receiving treatment for some time.

Some books and toys were removed from the Woodlands Children’s Ward and clinic waiting rooms at the hospital when Covid-19 hit in order to prevent the spread of infection. Sarah and William noticed they were missing during recent visits to the hospital and wanted to help provide a solution, aware that these items are important for service users of all ages, including carers, to provide comfort and distraction in difficult times.







They initially set a target of £100, although this has now been surpassed and continues to rise even more. They hope to be able to give children staying at the hospital items to keep, as well as to have some in rotation in the waiting areas and for visiting families.

Sarah is an Usborne Consultant, who independently sell the award-winning books through their own ‘pop-up bookshops’ and events. She will be able to purchase the resources that will comply with the hospital’s infection prevention and control measures. These will be sent to Paediatric Outpatients, Woodlands Ward and the Specialist Child Development Centre.

Sarah said: There are children attending their first appointments, many with more complex needs than William. Regardless of their diagnosis, all children need distractions, if anything to also comfort their worried parents and carers. Our son is now eight years old and has a diagnosis of arthritis, enthesitis, autism and an arachnoid cyst. We would like to say a huge thank you to all the medical team at Harrogate District Hospital for their amazing, consistent, warm-hearted and ongoing care that William has received, and still is! With your help with small donations put together we can purchase lots of books, activities and more to keep children entertained and distracted during a tough time.

Acute Paediatrics Matron Julie Walker said: We really appreciate Sarah and William’s efforts to raise money for books and toys which can easily be cleaned; reading a story to a child or playing with a toy can be so comforting and ease their worries while they wait. Thank you so much.

To donate to Sarah and William, please go to their Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/williams-fundraiserforharrogatehospital?utm_term=42bV8mWmj