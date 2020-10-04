Chance to influence councillors’ pay and expenses

Please share the news













Members of the public are being given the chance to influence the level of pay and expenses that councillors receive.

Applications are open for people to join an independent panel on councillors’ pay and expenses.

North Yorkshire County Council and Ryedale District Council are working together to recruit to their respective remuneration panels. There are currently two vacancies at North Yorkshire County Council and one vacancy on Ryedale District Council’s panel.

The panels makes recommendations and provide advice to councils about their Members’ Allowances Scheme, which sets the amounts elected members are paid to carry out their duties and the expenses they can claim.

Barry Khan, Assistant Chief Executive, Legal and Democratic Services, North Yorkshire County Council said: This is a real opportunity for people who have an interest in local government and the work of councillors to help determine the pay and expenses councillors in North Yorkshire receive and be part of a friendly and professional panel.

The role involves approximately three meetings a year and a commitment to undertake some research and preparation ahead of these.

While some understanding of how local government works and approaches to how pay and reward structures are agreed may be beneficial, the emphasis is upon being able to represent the public interest and provide an objective and independent view.

Barry Khan said: We are looking to recruit members of the public who are able to represent the public interest, provide an objective and independent view and to review councillors’ duties, responsibilities and commitments to come up with a pay package that is proportionate and fair. While this is an important commitment, it is also one that can fit in with a busy family and work life and with other personal commitments.

Applicants must live or work in or on the border of the council area of the panel that they are interested in.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday 23 October 2020.

The full details of the role are on the North Yorkshire County Council jobs pages and can be accessed via the following link; https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/independent-remuneration-panel





