Enter the Fun Palaces at county libraries

Fun Palaces are being created at libraries across the county on Saturday, 5 October, to offer the whole family an opportunity to have a go at something new.

Based on an idea by theatre director Joan Littlewood and architect Cedric Price, the first Fun Palaces took place worldwide in 2014, when 138 venues, communities and groups created events. By last year, 433 Fun Palaces were made across the world by 13,750 people with 126,000 taking part.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: This is about bringing art, culture and science into a public space for everyone to enjoy. This year, a wide range of activities will take place at several of the county’s libraries, highlighting once again that libraries are at the heart of our communities, bringing together people of all ages from all walks of life.

Ripon library’s Fun Palace will include a chance to build models with Abi from Bricktime Lego Club. Water and wildlife themed science experiments and activities with Jack Palmer from Fountains Abbey’s River Skell Project will enable people to learn how the water in the Skell influences wildlife. Visitors can also build story sack props for storytelling with Claire from St Wilfrid’s School, enjoy sensory stories, watch the Ripon Ripple film made by residents this summer, make leaf bowls with tutors from the County Council’s adult learning and skills service and try coding with Ripon Code Club. Events will run from 10.30am to 1pm.

Northallerton library is offering Forensic Science for Families with the County Council’s adult learning and skill service between 10am and noon. To book, call 01609 780780 and ask for adult learning or email north.adultlearning@northyorks.gov.uk.

At Scarborough library there will be ballroom and Latin dancing, a chance to make your own bird feeder, seed planting, retro gaming, the Wellbeing Choir, plate spinning and face painting, spinning wheel demonstrations, karate demonstrations, fun using the virtual reality kit and lots more. The events will take place between 10am and 2pm.

Three activities are on offer at Selby library. Try spinning wool with a spinning wheel, learn to crochet or play a musical instrument.

Skipton library is working with local artist Rebecca Carr, Yorkshire Dales National Park, Craven Museum and many other creative Craven people for its Fun Palace, which will offer an afternoon of free arts, culture and sciences on the theme of Everyone an Artist, Everyone a Scientist.

At Whitby library, opportunities will include a dance performance and workshops, knitting, crafting, printmaking and quilting workshops, Find My Past and Ancestry.com tutorials on family history, digital activities, and Thackeray Medical Museum in a real ambulance, including a teddy bear hospital and defibrillator instruction. Activities will take place between 10.30am and 2pm.

All events are free. More information is available at www.funpalaces.co.uk