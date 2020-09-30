Bond End, Knaresborough resurfacing on 2 and 3 October 2020

Please share the news











Essential overnight resurfacing will take place this week at Bond End, Knaresborough.

Work will take place from 6.30pm on Friday, October 2, to 6.30am on Saturday, October 3.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation at Bond End junction, with High Bond End remaining open.

The work is warranty repair being carried out by the contractor involved in the junction reconstruction in 2018.

Advance warning signs will be in place and nearby residents are being contacted by letter to keep them updated.

For live updates and details please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map