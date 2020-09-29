University Success for Harrogate Young Carers

Please share the news













Young carers who have been supported by local charity, Carers’ Resource, are heading off to university this week to take up places at Manchester, Aberystwyth, York and Cambridge.

In 2011, Carers’ Resource started a new club for very young carers – those aged just seven to eleven years, with the aim of giving them a break from their responsibilities at home and the opportunity to make new friends in similar situations. The club, Budz, first met in the Carers’ Resource building on North Park Road, soon outgrowing the space, moving into a local church hall and going from strength to strength.

Three of those original Budz are now 18 and all have secured places at their first choice universities. Another young carer who joined the project a few years later, has won a scholarship to her university.

Importantly, the friendships that the girls have made through the Budz group have lasted almost ten years now, even though they have attended different schools and in one case left Harrogate. They say the peer support through knowing other young carers has been crucial to them.

Many congratulations to Aika (Medicine at University of Manchester), Honor (Zoology at Aberystwyth University), Freya (Music at University of Cambridge) and Katie (Psychology at University of York.

Chris Whiley, chief executive said: Carers’ Resource youth clubs in Harrogate run entirely on public donations and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported the clubs over the years and who continue to do so. Nationally, young carers are known to be at risk of underachieving in education and we are delighted that these young carers have done so well. We are very proud of them and wish them the all the best for their futures. We are striving to keep providing ways for young carers to meet and support each other. It has been challenging recently but we have moved our clubs online where necessary and continue to provide the breaks and fun that these young carers need and deserve .

Unpaid carers in the Skipton, Bradford and Harrogate districts can contact the charity at www.carersresource.org/contact/ or call 01274 449660, 01423 500555, or 01756 700888.

To support Carers’ Resource with fundraising,please call 01274 449660.