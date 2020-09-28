Harrogate police

Update on York investigation into the death of a 15-year-old boy

Two 14 year old boys who were arrested have now been Released Under Investigation pending further enquiries.

A 15 year old girl, a 16 year old boy, a 33 year old woman and a 37 year old man all remain in police custody.

Police are not yet in a position to name the boy who has died.

See York teenager dies after taking illegal drugs

If anyone has any information about the incident, or if you saw a group of teenagers in the Fulford area of York in the early hours of Sunday 28 September, please get in touch with police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12200169915.




