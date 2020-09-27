York teenager dies after taking illegal drugs

A 15 year old boy from the New Earswick area of York has tragically died in hospital after taking illegal drugs.

An investigation is underway and specialist officers are conducting searches and enquiries across the city, in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers were alerted to the incident by the ambulance service at around 7.10am today (Sunday 29 September 2020), after the boy was found by a member of the public in an alley off Hospital Fields Road in York shortly before 4am.

It is believed the boy was with a group of others who were also taking illegal drugs.

Six people between the ages of 14 and 37 have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Glass said: This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in a teenage boy losing his life. A team of specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time and I ask that their privacy is respected. We will do everything we can to find out how the drugs ended up in the hands of these teenagers. However we also need your help. If anyone knows someone who is dealing drugs, or is concerned about a person who is taking drugs, please come and speak to the police. We are here to help and to keep you safe and any information you can give us might just save a life.

Anyone who saw a group of teenagers in the area in early hours of this morning is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the force control room.

If anybody knows anyone who is taking or dealing drugs is also asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.