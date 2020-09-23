Victoria Shopping Centre welcomes local community to make its mark on the centre

Please share the news













Harrogate’s Victoria Shopping Centre is inviting members of the general public to take part in an initiative which will see their artwork displayed on the outside of the centre.

Keen to support and encourage local talent in the community, as well as provide the chance for people to express their passion for Harrogate, Victoria has launched a competition, which went live on Saturday 19 September, to offer an individual or group the opportunity to redesign its outdoor signage.

Running until this Saturday, 26 September, the winning artwork will be exhibited around the full exterior of the centre for the whole town to enjoy. The competition is open to anyone, from local schools and colleges, to charities and art groups right through to those who simply have a flare for creating.

The centre will also be looking to continue its commitment to the campaign by delivering more exciting art-based projects with the successful entry on an ongoing basis.

To be in with a chance to win, download the design template here.

Once complete, to submit your entry simply click on the link, Victoria Shopping Centre banner re-design where you can easily upload your artwork.

Closing date is midnight 26 September 2020.