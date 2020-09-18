Harrogate hotel group take temperature checking to the next level

Please share the news











1 Share

Two Harrogate hotels have today revealed the installation of advanced technology contactless temperature checkers in their lobbies and restaurants in a move to take their Covid-19 safety procedures to the next level.

In addition to the increase in protocols already in place, including advanced cleaning regimes, screens and PPE, the management have gone one step further at The HRH Group, who own The Fat Badger, Scran Restaurant, The White Hart Hotel and The Yorkshire, by installing contactless wrist temperature readers at the entrances of all of their properties.

The new machine allows guests and customers to check their own body temperatures by scanning their wrists on entry in the property. With the technology being contactless it allows guests to scan themselves as they enter, reducing touchpoints of staff administering a thermometer and the need to be close enough to receive an accurate reading.







Simon Cotton, Managing Director at the HRH Group said: We take the health and safety of our guests extremely seriously and with the reports of cases on the rise across the UK we have decided that now is the time to increase the Covid-19 secure measures we already have in place. The wrist reader is more reliable than the forehead scanner and so this new machine allows us to accurately identify any unwell customers before they stay, dine or drink with us. Whilst there is a very serious message behind the installation, we have found that our customers are already having fun using the scanning machine checking to see who is ‘cooler’ than who in their group. Who knew a temperature checker would bring out everyone’s competitive side!

The HRH Group have also installed the temperature checkers at all of their eight properties across North Yorkshire. The group own The Marmadukes Townhouse Hotel, The Lamb & Lion Inn and The Guy Fawkes Inn in York and The Fat Badger, The White Hart Hotel, The Yorkshire Hotel and Scran Restaurant in Harrogate and The Black Horse Inn at Kirby Fleetham.