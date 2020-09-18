Harrogate heroin suspect in court within 24 hours of arrest

Please share the news











A Harrogate man is due to appear in court today following his arrest yesterday afternoon (17 September) on suspicion of drug dealing.

The 45-year-old was arrested in the Montpellier Hill area of the town at around 3.20pm by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team.

He was charged in the early hours of this morning with supplying heroin and possessing criminal property (cash suspected as being obtained through drug dealing)

He is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (18 September)