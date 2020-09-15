Please share the news













Soroptimists Virtual Great North Run raises over £500 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Just Bs

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Club member Maureen Ingleton didn’t let the cancellation of The Great North Run stop her from running. She mapped a 13.1 mile route through the streets of Harrogate to take part in the Virtual Great North Run on the 13th September. Maureen completed the distance in 2 hrs 59 minutes.

President Sandra Frier, Club members and Sandra Gilbert from Saint Michaels were there at the finish to greet her on the Stray. All the money raised will go to Club President Sandra Frier’s chosen charity Saint Michael’s Hospice and Just B’s bereavement service.

Maureen has completed a number of Great North runs over the years. This is her first virtual one. Perfect weather conditions coupled with the quiet early morning traffic made sure there was no delays.

Maureen raised £500 including gift aid.

President Sandra said: An amazing achievement Maureen. I know you have completed the Great North Run before but this year has been much more challenging with the lockdown and all that has gone with it. Well done you for being so resilient and focused in spite of it all and in doing so, raising funds for Just ‘B’/Saint Michael’s. Thank you.