Minister heaps praise on Harrogate Job Centre team

Work and Pensions Minister, Will Quince MP, heaped praise on Harrogate’s Job Centre team this week during questions to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Andrew Jones, Harrogate & Knaresborough MP, asked the Minister if Harrogate’s best practice can be shared with Job Centres up and down the country so they can work at the pace of the best.

In his response, the Minister stated: The Honourable Member is right to pay tribute to the incredible team in Harrogate. We saw a surge of 3 million claims for Universal Credit since the national lockdown was imposed mid-March with Universal Credit standing up to the challenge with payment timeliness regularly over 90 per cent nationally.

Harrogate MP, Andrew Jones said: I am grateful to the Minister for paying tribute to our fantastic Job Centre team in Harrogate for all their hard work and dedication over these difficult months. Throughout August our Harrogate team have ensured rates of payments paid in time in excess of 97 per cent week on week. In addition to the Minister’s kind words, I have invited him and the Ministerial team to Harrogate once again when restrictions allow so that he can meet the team who are performing so well.