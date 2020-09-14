MP congratulates Town on perfect start to football league life

Please share the news











MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Andrew Jones, has congratulated the Harrogate Town AFC team on their perfect start to life in the football league following the resounding 4-0 victory away at Southend United.

Goals from Jack Muldoon, Lloyd Kerry and Aaron Martin sealed the win for Harrogate Town AFC in their first game in the football league.

Mr Jones said: What a perfect start to the league battle. And away from home too! Town continue to keep Harrogate on cloud nine. This is a great achievement for the team and undoubtedly demonstrates their ambition for the season. Long may the team’s excellent form continue. I am looking forward to attending home games at the EnviroVent Stadium to cheer the team on from the stands once restrictions allow.

Garry Plant, MD, said: It was a perfect start, great performance and brilliant result. The only thing missing was our loyal supporters. We hope to have them back with us as soon as we can to share these memories. Simon and the team did us all proud on a weekend we will never forget.