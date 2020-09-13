Tour de Aky – Leeds to the east coast in memory of Mick “Aky” Atkinson, a police dog handler

Please share the news













The Tour de Aky took place on Friday 11 September 2020, after having to be postponed twice due to covid 19.

The charity event had 42 riders riding the 106.6miles between Leeds to the east coast in memory of Mick “Aky” Atkinson a police dog handler who sadly took his own life in October 2018 – Aky was well regarded amongst his work colleagues.

The ride took in locations of meaning towards Aky most notably Elland road and his parents house -the ride was done in a great spirit and was a celebration of his life.

PC Pierre Olesqui said: This is the second year of the event and trying to raise funds for the three chosen charities of MIND, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Leeds Rhino Foundation. along with encouraging people to talk, having a slogan of it’s ok not to be ok. I am very pleased of how the event went and I need to give thanks all the support we were given, those who stood at the side of the road and waved or beeped their horn and shouted encouragement.

The go fund me page (TOUR DE AKY) has had over 400 donations to date and is on course to reach its goal of £10,000.