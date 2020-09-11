The Dementia Forward Marathon

Please share the news











At the start of this year, James Barnes set himself a challenge – which he had never before thought possible – to run the Manchester Marathon in aid of Dementia Forward. So you can imagine his disappointment when after months of hard work the event was postponed due to Covid-19. James, however, was determined to put that training to good use – and decided to devise his own Dementia Forward Marathon, which will take place on Sunday 20 September 2020, starting at 8am.

James has chosen to support Dementia Forward because of the support they give his Dad, Ken, who has young-onset dementia. The charity has been a lifeline for the whole family, following Ken’s diagnosis at the age of just 53.

Ken and his wife Linda live just outside Knaresborough, so this has been chosen as the starting point for the marathon. James is then planning to run through many places that have a family connection, before crossing the finish line at Dementia Forward’s hub in Burton Leonard, where, under normal circumstances, Ken attends a weekly group for younger people with dementia. The current rules mean that it isn’t possible to have a big celebration of James’ achievement, but family and friends are coming out to support him along the way and Linda will run the last leg from Bishop Monkton with her son.

The family would love to see people waving and cheering him on along the route as James completes this very personal challenge. If you would like to see the full route or to donate to James’ Dementia Forward Marathon, go to https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/james-vs-manchester-marathon

If you or someone you know is affected by dementia, Dementia Forward provide advice and support across North Yorkshire on 03300 578592. www.dementiaforward.org.uk

You can also find the charity on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DementiaForward