Grateful Harrogate family finds way to say a heartfelt thanks to father’s care home

Please share the news













Philippa Shackleton and family wanted to thank the care home staff who looked after their father for the past few years and in his final days

Like many care homes, Bilton Hall Nursing Home in Harrogate has seen the worst of times in the last few months and is potentially bracing itself for worse to come. Having looked after their father up until the end, Philippa Shackleton and family wanted to find a way to say thank you to each and every member of staff who have been working tirelessly to take care of its residents, in such difficult circumstances.

Every member of staff received a special #PinYourThanks pin badge to remind them of the incredible support and care they give residents. Set up earlier this year, mid-pandemic, #PinYourThanks is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit initiative which is on a mission to say a big thank you to anyone who has made a difference in the last few months. The thank you comes in the shape of beautifully-designed pin badges designed by some of the leading lights of UK art, entertainment and sport – including Keira Knightley, Ringo Starr, Joe Lycett, David James, Dame Sarah Storey, Anoushka Shankar and Ian Berry.

At just £5 each, profits from the sale of these badges are donated to NHS Charities Together and Volunteering Matters.

Philippa explained why they wanted to say thank you and why they chose #PinYourThanks: “Losing a loved one is always so painful but to not be able to be with them under such terrible circumstances is unimaginable. He deserved so much more. Alongside the grief, was a real sense of gratitude and admiration for the staff at Bilton Hall Nursing Home and we wanted to do something to show our thanks to each of the staff. This is about them getting some long overdue recognition and The #PinYourThanks badges seemed a perfect and fitting keepsake.

Bilton Hall Nursing Home Manager said: Dr John’s family’s gesture meant the world to all of us. At the moment, the small things make a big difference and the whole team is wearing their badges with pride. Thank you.

Clive Little, founder of #PinYourThanks commented: When Philippa contacted us about wanting to thank all members of staff at her father’s nursing home, we were incredibly moved. It is heart-warming to see the members of this care home being recognised in a personal and heartfelt way. This is what #PinYourThanks is all about and why we set it up. We hope more this encourages organisations as well as individuals to thank their teams through the #PinYourThanks initiative.