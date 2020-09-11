Crocus planting on West Park Stray

Harrogate Borough Council are continuing work on the West Park Stray in Harrogate and are putting plans in place to restore the crocus displays.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said:

Following the UCI Road World Championships last September, and some of the highest rainfall levels experienced for 50 years, we are planning on planting some 60,000 crocus bulbs on West Park Stray in Harrogate.

We have completed the programme of works on the Stray, so now is a great opportunity to take advantage of the optimum ground conditions.

These bulbs will add to the existing 8,000,000 crocus bulbs we believe to have been planted over the years on the Stray through our ongoing programme. And will further complement Harrogate’s floral offering that attracts visitors from all over the world every year.

We have already liaised with community groups and volunteers to plant the bulbs in late October / early November but this will be very much depend on COVID-19 restrictions at the time.