Appeal for information to locate 14-year-old Kaide Sykes-Ward

Police are appealing for information to assist them in locating 14-year-old Kaide Sykes-Ward from Calderdale, who was last seen on Friday 4 September 2020.

Police enquiries have found that Kaide has since travelled to Easingwold and is believed to still be in the area.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass on the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote incident number 12200156384.

Anyone with an immediate sighting of Kaide should call 999.