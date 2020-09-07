Operation Thunderstorm strikes as police stamp down on illegal activity in Scarborough

Please share the news













Operation Thunderstorm – a multi-agency response to stamp out drug dealing and anti-social behaviour – struck the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough this morning (Monday 7 September 2020.)

Coordinated police raids were carried out on four properties in the Colescliffe Road area and searches were conducted by officers under the misuse of drugs act.

A number of cannabis plants were located at one property and a 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis. Three others, a 30-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were all given cannabis warnings. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of using threatening and abusive language and has since been charged to court. Due to their behaviour, two 14-year-old boys were also issued with dispersal notices, which order them to leave the area and prevent them from returning for a period of up to 48-hours.

Following the operation, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Pannone joined local policing teams who carried out high visibility patrols to reassure local residents and address any concerns they may have. Representatives from Scarborough Borough Council’s Community Impact Team, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services and Sanctuary Housing also joined the local officers on patrol.

Speaking about the operation, North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Mark Pannone said; I hope this morning’s operation sends two clear messages. One to those who think they can commit crime in this area and intimidate residents – we will not let you. We will take every step we can to disrupt and dismantle your activity. My second message is to local residents. I hope today’s operation provides some reassurance that your local policing team is completely committed to ensuring your neighbourhood is safe and will do everything in their power make it so. We will not tolerate the actions of a minority who think they can cause misery to local residents with their criminal activity and anti-social behaviour. Effective policing relies on good relationships with our local communities, so please keep working with us and the other agencies working to keep you safe and keep sharing any concerns or information you have.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Mike Tinsley said: Information from local residents is absolutely vital to help us tackle anti-social behaviour and the supply of illegal drugs in Scarborough. Please contact us and tell us if you think criminal activity is going on in your local area. The information you share helps us to build a picture of intelligence and bring those involved to justice. As you can see from this morning’s activity, we won’t hesitate to take action.

Residents are urged to look for tell-tale signs of drug dealing, such as:

Increased callers at a property, including unfamiliar vehicles pulling up for short periods of time

Increased anti-social behaviour at a property

Not seeing the residents for long periods of time

Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods

Do not approach anyone you suspect is involved in drug dealing. Please report it to the police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If a person is in immediate danger, always call 999.