Tranmere Rovers 1 Harrogate Town 1 ( Town win on 8-7 penalties)

Harrogate Town won their first game as a Football League club with an 8-7 penalty shootout win over Tranmere, to progress into the second round of the Caraboa Cup.

Simon Weaver handed new signing,Tom Walker,a debut on the left side of midfield.

In a cagey first half, which took 35 minutes before a shot on goal, courtesy of Rover’s, Corey Blackett-Taylor, whistled past Joe Cracknell’s upright, Town gave as good as they got.

Indeed, just before the break,a diving header by Jack Muldoon from Ryan Fallowfield’s cross flashed just wide of the Rover’s goal

Action early in the second half saw Town’s, Warren Burrell make a vital block to keep out Morgan Ferrier’s effort from Otis Khan’s centre.

Town hit back with both George Thomson and Muldoon forcing saves from home keeper, Scott Davies.

Unfortunately, on 64 minutes Town slipped behind when Vaughan intercepted Fallowfield’s underhit backpass and rounded Cracknell to open the scoring.

Undaunted, Town hit back within five minutes, when Lloyd Kerry was played in by Thomson and he hit a low shot from the edge of the area for Town’s first goal in the EFL.

Town staged a grandstand finish, with Muldoon going close from a Will Smith pass and Josh Falkingham testing Davies from fully 30 yards.

So the game had to go to a penalty shoot out.

After both Town and Tranmere scored three of their opening five spot kicks, the shootout went to sudden death.

For Town, Smith, Fallowfield,Conor Hall and Kerry all scored before Rover’s Monthe shot wide, enabling Falkingham to beat Davies and send Town into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Town

Cracknell, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Smith, Burrell,Thomson, Martin(Beck 82), Kerry, Muldoon, Hall,Walker(Stead 73).

Unused subs, Emmett, Kiernan, Kirby,Lokko

Scorer, Kerry 69.

Tranmere Rovers

Davies, O’Connor, Monthe, Spearing,Vaughan, Ferrier(Payne 60), Blackett-Taylor(Morris 42), Khan,Macdonald, Lewis(Banks 64), Clarke.

Unused subs, Murphy, Ridehalgh, Nelson, Ellis.

Scorer, Vaughan 64.

Booked, Spearing

Referee, T Neild.