Coastal & Country vow to restore the glory days of North Yorkshire Inn

The Crown Inn, a beautiful 16th century coaching inn, situated in the heart of the picturesque North Yorkshire village of Roecliffe, near Boroughbridge, has re-opened.

The Crown, which went into voluntary liquidation last year, has been bought by the flourishing Coastal & Country Inns group, for an undisclosed sum.

It has been sensitively refurbished by Coastal & Country and is now set to return to its former glory.

Chris Hannon, managing director of the Manchester-based Coastal & Country, explained: When we heard that the Crown was for sale, having fallen on hard times, we knew this was too good an opportunity to miss. This very special inn had enjoyed a golden period under the 11-year stewardship of Karl and Amanda Mainey and it is our mission to restore those glory days. We are determined to make the Crown the beating heart of Roecliffe again, creating an award-winning inn where the residents can enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels comfortable and at home. At the same time, we are looking to re-establish the Crown’s reputation for excellent food and drink in relaxed and informal surroundings, making it a destination location for food lovers across the county,” he explained. “We also have five en-suite double bedrooms for those who want to stay overnight or for short breaks. It goes without saying, in these challenging Covid-19 times, that we are implementing strict social distancing rules and taking the utmost care with hygiene. Everyone who visits us will feel safe.

The new management team at the Crown are Lukas and Veronicka Alman, who have moved from Coastal & Country’s Peak District Inn, the Devonshire Arms at Hartington. Lukas previous ran a hotel in the Highlands for the group.







Mr Hannon explained that the Crown Inn fitted in perfectly with the group’s culture and ethos and was an ideal addition to its portfolio, adding that Coastal & Country Inns had just completed the restoration of the Owl Inn at Hawnby, near Helmsley, where the group holds the long leasehold on behalf of Mexborough Estates.

Chris Hannon added: These are extremely exciting times for Coastal & Country as we extend our portfolio – and the restoration of the Crown’s excellent reputation, including for gorgeous weddings, is at the forefront of our plans. We are already using local produce to create flexible and seasonal menus there, whilst also introducing a wide range of beers, gins, spirits and cocktails. Underpinning this will be a genuinely warm welcome for everyone, from local residents, to food and drink enthusiasts and to tourists from further afield. For us it is important that each of our inns has a unique design, a mix of modern, comfortable, beautiful and practical antique furniture. Each inn must have open fires to welcome you on a chilly day and, when the sun makes an appearance, our gardens and outside spaces are somewhere beautiful to be.

The Coastal and Country Inns portfolio now comprises the Crown at Roecliffe; the Devonshire Arms at Hartington, near Buxton; the Owl at Hawnby; and the New Inn at Great Limber, near Grimsby.