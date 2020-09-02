Proud To Be Town – Harrogate Town’s promotion winning pilsner

Please share the news











Harrogate Town have teamed up with Rooster’s to produce ‘Proud To Be Town’, which will be available in the 1919 venue very soon.

Roosters is an independent, family-owned brewery based on Hornbeam Park.

Tom Fozard, Commercial Manager at Rooster’s, commented: Harrogate born and bred, me and my brother, Oliver, Rooster’s head brewer, have fond memories of attending summer football training schools run by Harrogate Town when we were kids and would often attend matches at Wetherby Road in the mid-1990’s. We’ve both enjoyed seeing how the club has developed over the past few years and were delighted to watch the team win promotion to the Football League at the beginning of August and contacted the Club to see if there was any way in which Rooster’s could help mark and celebrate this incredible achievement. The result of the collaboration is ‘Proud To Be Town’, an easy-going pilsner with the Club’s crest front and centre, that we hope will enable the whole of Harrogate raise a glass to everyone involved in putting the town well and truly on the footballing map. Cheers.







Tricia Lightfoot from Harrogate Town’s 1919 said: Having been involved In managing the Hospitality for Harrogate Town AFC for 15 years, our partnership with local brewery Rooster’s to produce our own pilsner is a very proud moment. The support Harrogate has shown throughout is outstanding, we ask Harrogate to raise a glass and show their support in purchasing our very own “Proud to be Town Pilsner. I know a good beer when I taste one, and believe me this is certainly a very quaffable beer that I am sure people will love. We have already had enquiries for as far as Canada!

Town supporters will also be able to raise a can to the promotion to the EFL, with individual cans and cases of six and 12 available through their online store.