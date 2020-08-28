Research shows that 15% of Brits have had sex outside, but Leeds falls way behind the average

Please share the news











With lockdown restrictions easing, thortful.com surveyed1 the UK to uncover not only the public displays of affection (PDAs) Brits feel most uncomfortable witnessing, but what they’re also guilty of getting up to in public (and how many have been caught in the act!).

15% of Brits have had sex in public!

Londoners most likely to have sex outside

The results show that 15% of Brits are guilty of having sex in public, with Londoners being the worst offenders.

The full list of cities who admitted to having sex in public can be seen below:

Ranking City Had sex in public 1 London 28% 2 Bristol 20% 3 Belfast 15% 4 Birmingham 13% 5 Manchester 12% 6 Glasgow 11% 7 Norwich 11% 8 Newcastle 10% 9 Edinburgh 10% 10 Southampton 9% 11 Nottingham 8% 12 Cardiff 8% 13 Sheffield 7% 14 Liverpool 7% 15 Leeds 5%

The findings also show that men are more up for PDAs than women, with more men admitting to having sex and snogging in public, compared to women.

Age also seems to play a factor in levels of promiscuity and prudishness. Generation X was the most risqué, with Millennials not far behind in second place. And being promiscuous in public doesn’t run in the family, with the baby boomer generation (many of whom are parents of millennials) being the most prudish.

The Survey undertaken in July 2020 by TLF with 2000 UK respondents. They surveyed Brits to find out their opinions on PDA (Public Displays of Affection). We asked them what they feel uncomfortable witnessing (kissing, hugging, etc) as well as what they’re guilty of doing in public.

From the results they created:

a risqué index score weighted between 0 and 1, based on what people had admitted to doing in public. The closer to the 1, the more risqué the city

a prudish index score weighted between 0 and 1, based on the PDAs people are uncomfortable witnessing. The closer to the 1, the less prudish the city

They added the scores together to create a total index score, to reveal the PDA capitals of the UK.

