Sutton Bank to close for annual maintenance

Sutton Bank on the A170 between Helmsley and Thirsk will close for eight days next month for essential maintenance work.

The work will include the inspection and maintenance of the rock face to ensure the route remains structurally safe in the future.

A full road closure will be in place from 8am on Sunday, 13 September, until the evening of Sunday, 20 September, weather permitting.

Access to homes on Sutton Bank will be maintained whenever possible. However, due to the nature of the works there may be times when access will be restricted.

A diversion route will be signposted along the caravan route through Ampleforth and Coxwold for the duration of the closure.

Councillor Gareth Dadd, member for the Thirsk division, said: Sutton Bank is a key strategic route so these annual works are vital to ensure it remains structurally sound in the long term. In order to ensure the works are completed as safely and quickly as possible we are urging residents to keep journeys to a minimum.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: The annual maintenance work on Sutton Bank is a well-executed project carried out by our highways team. We apologise in advance for any disruption that these works may cause and would request your co-operation while the work is ongoing.

For further information including details of the diversion please go to

www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map