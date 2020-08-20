Harrogate police

Pedestrian left with serious injury after being struck by car in Harrogate

/
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

The incident happened around 4pm on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at the junction between The Ginnel and Montpellier Street in Harrogate. A black BMW X6 collided with a female pedestrian on Montpellier Street, causing her to sustain a serious injury to her ankle.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision or may have CCTV footage of the area at the time to help officers establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have information which could help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200143779.




Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate High School
Previous Story

Harrogate High give congratulations to GCSE and BTEC students for all that they have achieved in the most difficult of years

home
Next Story

Local homelessness figures demand eviction ban extension, Lib Dems warn

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info