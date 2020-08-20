Pedestrian left with serious injury after being struck by car in Harrogate

Please share the news











The incident happened around 4pm on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at the junction between The Ginnel and Montpellier Street in Harrogate. A black BMW X6 collided with a female pedestrian on Montpellier Street, causing her to sustain a serious injury to her ankle.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision or may have CCTV footage of the area at the time to help officers establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have information which could help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200143779.