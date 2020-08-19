Views wanted on new leisure facilities in Harrogate district

Please share the news











Harrogate Borough Council is looking for residents and customers views on new leisure centres due to be built or refurbished in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon.

Following approval last month, the borough council has committed to more than £26million worth of investment in leisure services in the coming years.

These investments will consist of a new multi-million pound combined leisure centre for Knaresborough as well as a complete refurbishment of the Hydro in Harrogate.

To help shape the facilities, the council is asking for residents views by completing an online questions available at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/haveyoursay

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: It is important that we understand the need of our existing customers as well as any new residents or customers who have never used our facilities before. That way we can ensure this multi-million pound investment in both Knaresborough and Harrogate provide the right leisure facilities that people will want to use. The results of this survey will enable us to design the venue’s space and accessibility requirements, which will in turn inform the options for a preferred location.

These plans come of the back of a significant investment being made at Ripon Leisure Centre. The council are providing a new state-of-the-art facility with six-lane 25 metre swimming pool, extended gym and dance studios. As well as a refurbishment of the existing leisure centre that will enhanced sport and fitness facilities for the local community for years to come.

Although the facilities at the leisure centre have been decided and are currently being built, the council are now looking at how the timetable could look as well as what type of activities are offered. Residents and customers can again share their views at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/haveyoursay.







Councillor Lumley added: The improvements at Ripon Leisure Centre are progressing well and I’m excited that this is just the beginning of our investments to leisure services in the district. Although the works have started and are well underway, we’d still like to know what activities are offered in the swimming pool, dance studios and sports hall. So if AquaFit is your thing, or you’re a big fan of spin classes, please let us know.

Both surveys are available on the council’s website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/haveyoursay until 14 September 2020.