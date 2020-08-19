First group travel visit after lockdown at World of James Herriot

Please share the news













The first group of guests travelling by coach organised by Kirby’s Coaches of Rayleigh, Essex has visited the World of James Herriot, the award-winning attraction in Thirsk after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Lockdown prevented group travel due to social distancing rules but now that these restrictions have been eased by implementing mitigating arrangements both onboard the coach and at the attraction which has a new one-way route.

Managing Director Ian Ashton says: We reopened in July with a completely new set of hygiene schedules and a one-way visitor route through the Centre. We are delighted that Kirbys Coaches have been able to run their tour to Herriot Country and make their visit the World of James Herriot in a safe and enjoyable way.

Since 2012 WoJH has been run by a team of Herriot enthusiasts with a vision to continually develop it to attract more visitors, the largest numbers of which travel by coach and which has been completely curtailed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Groups are now beginning to travel again in smaller numbers to allow for mitigating distancing.

Ian Ashton, said: Our most important customer base is the group travel market and we are hoping that many more of our coach group customers will be able to restart tours this year, especially with the new. All Creatures Great and Small’ due on our TV screens on Channel 5 from this autumn which will create more demand for the Centre and Herriot Country.





