Changes to the Stray put forward to allow for the Otley Road cycle route

Harrogate Borough Council is seeking residents’ views on two areas relating to Stray land exchange and Stray Act Byelaws for the proposed Otley Road cycle route.

North Yorkshire County Council and the borough council, are working together to improve transport infrastructure in the west of Harrogate.

These improvements will include smart traffic lights, improvements to the junction of Harlow Moor Road and Otley Road, a new off-road cycle route on Otley Road and new or improved pedestrian crossings.

Because part of the proposed cycle route intends to use existing verges and footpaths between Cold Bath Road and Beech Grove on Otley Road, that are designated as Stray land, a formal public consultation is required.

The Stray Act requires that any land that is used must be exchanged for land that is equivalent in size, no more than 100 metres from the Stray and is ‘equally advantageous’ to residents of the borough.

Therefore, the borough council is asking for residents’ views on three options for exchange land that have been identified. As well as seeking views on whether to amend a Stray Byelaw that will allow cycling on the proposed Otley Road cycle route.

The three options include land at Wetherby Road (rear of the hospital), St James Drive verges or Arthurs Avenue verges.

Wording will also be updated to be consistent with the government guidelines for this type of byelaw.

Councillor Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: In order for a new, safe, segregated cycleway to be implemented on the verges of Otley Road we need to hear people’s views on the exchange land options and byelaw amendments. We believe we have identified three suitable options to offer as exchange land and I’d urge residents to share their views.

Comments on these proposals can be shared online at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/haveyoursay by Monday 9 November 2020.

Further information about the project is available at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/otleyroad

Further information about the west of Harrogate sustainable transport scheme can be found on North Yorkshire County Council’s website at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/harrogate-sustainable-improvement-package-west-harrogate