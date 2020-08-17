Emergency Services training vehicle taken during burglary

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a residential burglary in Whixley near Harrogate.

It happened at 02.40hrs on 16.08.20 at Whixley near Harrogate when suspects entered the house, stole two sets of car keys stole a marked emergency services training vehicle.

The vehicle, a Volvo registration E4 RDT, was later discovered in Knaresborough. Also stolen from the house was a Brietling watch.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and asking anyone who saw anything in the area at the time or saw he vehicle being driven in the early hours on Sunday 16 August, to get in touch. In particular, we are appealing for information about the stolen Brietling watch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Estensen. You can also email elizabeth estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200141951