Trust Payments open new Harrogate office, bringing 15 new jobs

Trust Payments has established a new UK operations hub in Harrogate, with the opening of a new office on Station Parade which will create 10-15 new jobs in Harrogate by the end of the year.

The business is all about helping businesses take payments, either online or in-person.

Craig Brightly, Head of Direct Sales, Trust Payments commented: Harrogate has a thriving payments and Fintech talent pool. It is also a cost-effective place for high quality payments talent who are attracted to a good work-life balance, both in telesales and middle office. It is a huge plus that there are easy transport links to London, making it easier for collaboration with London based colleagues. Another reason for choosing Harrogate is our merchants. We already support many small and medium local businesses, and as we move more into the Point of Sale systems market, we would like to support others in the area. Finally, our CEO Daniel Holden is originally from Yorkshire – so we have another natural tie with the area.

Local jobs creation of 10-15 new jobs this year, more in future

Trust Payments employed four new salespeople in Harrogate during lockdown (April – July), and by September will bring on board at least five new team members in sales and telesales related roles. However, in line with the company’s agile and innovative culture all open roles regardless of advertised location could potentially be based in Harrogate.

Siobhan Wright, Head of Human Resources said: We are all about career progression and supporting talented people who want to grow – including working out of other offices. Some candidates based in Harrogate may even be tempted by a chance to move abroad to work in the sun, especially those in compliance and underwriting as we will have a strong collaboration between Harrogate and our Malta office.

The office will be headed up by Matthew Jackson, Head of Telesales, who joined the company four months ago. Matthew is local and has lived in Harrogate his whole life. He brings wide experience in the payments industry having previously worked at Worldpay and most recently Retail Merchant Services.

The office is currently sitting empty due to the implementation of social distancing, so the employees are currently working from home and excited to see the new office on a phased in basis.

The opening roles are advertised at trustpayments.com/careers