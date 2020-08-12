Shake the City to Premier Online at this Year’s feva

Please share the news











This year’s feva festival in Knaresborough will feature the first reading of a new play called Shake the City. It will be available via a Zoom conference call at 7.30 pm on Wednesday 19 August.

The play is set during the clothworkers strike in Leeds, 1970.

Four young women, Wendy, Laurie, Heather and Margaret, work at Burton’s Menswear Factory in the city.

On the cusp of the new decade they decide to start their own meetings for the women’s liberation movement in the fight for equality and equal pay.

The 90-minute play focuses on the new wave of feminism beginning to shake the 1970’s and the struggles women faced and fought.

Shake the City puts three-dimensional, complex women centre stage using a mixture of comedy and pathos.

Chair of the feva organisers, Lucy Barrow, said: The lockdown of 2020 gives opportunity to this reading and we have the power to listen to a wider variety of voices,” “As well as being an historical dramatisation, the play delivers a social and economic comment on gender equality and the economic divide between the north and south. The play was written exactly fifty years on from the Leeds clothworkers, strike.

Those wishing to take the opportunity to join this Zoom call are asked to email milliegastonmg@yahoo.com for log-on details.