Bayfields expands with three acquisitions 

Please share the news











3 Shares

BGF-backed Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists has completed three acquisitions as the business continues with its UK-wide expansion.

The Yorkshire-headquartered business welcomes Gohil and Grey in Leamington Spa, Pendleburys in Maidstone, and Cooper & Leatherbarrow in Barnard Castle to the Bayfields family in its first three deals since lockdown. Bayfields started as a single site in 2004 and now employs more than 170 people across 20 sites.

BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active investor in growing businesses, invested in Bayfields earlier this year to help support and accelerate ambitions to double the number of sites over the next four years.

Royston Bayfield, founder and CEO of Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, commented: These three deals are significant in our overall expansion plans. Gohil and Grey expands our existing presence in Leamington Spa and following refurbishments, we now have a four test room site, which will be open for testing 7 days a week and we will be introducing audiology in October. Pendleburys will grow our reach into the South East by adding this high footfall, large site and 12 employees who we’re looking forward to welcoming to the team. Our Barnard Castle acquisition will be integrated into our existing practice there and we look forward to continuing to build on our local reputation. We have a proven track record in adding value to clients through our obsessive commitment to care, technology and quality product offering.

In the last 15 years, the Bayfields group has grown exceptionally well by focusing on local relationships with clients and providing high-quality expertise from optometry and audiology specialists. The business now has its sights set on reaching 40 UK sites which will bring the benefits of national scale to clients while retaining its core values and commitment to local communities.

Chris Boyes, an investor at BGF, commented: Buy and build was a key part of the expansion plan for Bayfields, and despite an uncertain environment, it is very encouraging to see the first three acquisitions since BGF partnered with the business being completed. We look forward to further expansion in the coming months.