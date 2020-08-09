Local Soroptimists reaching out to their friendship links across the world

Please share the news











Harrogate and District Soroptimist’s reached out to their Friendship Links across the world on 31 July 2020.

Club Friendship link co-ordinator Janet Morrow and all the Friendship link members and their Soroptimist Club counterparts in Arlon, Belgium; Middlesbrough, England; Hirakata Chuo, Japan; Blantyre, Malawi; Paisley, Scotland, Pretoria-Tshwane, South Africa & Willimantic, USA met together by Zoom. The meeting covered twelve different time zones. The Clubs also welcomed Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland Friendship Link Coordinator Bhaswati Biswas from Soroptimist International of India.

President Sandra Frier said: Our Zoom meeting added a new dimension to the words Friendship Link, as technology took away the boundaries and enabled us to come together during these difficult times. Thank you to all our Friendship Links for sharing the amazing work they are doing and how they are keeping connected with their members.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that seeks to improve the lives of women and girls – the meeting really put the emphasis on ‘International’.

