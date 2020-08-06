Fodder reopens

Please share the news











1 Share

Last Updated on 6 August 2020 at 1:58pm

Fodder farm shop at the Great Yorkshire Showground, is all set to reopen its popular café as it bounces back from the disruption caused by coronavirus.

Customers will be welcomed back to Fodder café from Monday 10 August. It will be open seven days a week, 9am to 4.30pm, with last orders for hot food at 3pm and cakes and treats until 4pm.

Robust safety measures will be in place, with tables and chairs carefully spaced to meet public health guidelines and maximum numbers limited to six per table. A dedicated member of staff will greet customers and take the track and trace details from one member of each party. As before, bookings will not be taken and customers are asked to pay by card.

A new entrance and covered walkway has been created to the café so the shop can continue offering a one-way system to keep shoppers safe. The menu will be displayed on black boards, so no one has to touch a menu.

Fodder Manager Vanessa Pitt said: We are so excited to reopen Fodder café and welcome our customers back after such a long pause. Rest assured; we are taking every possible precaution to offer the very best experience in a relaxing environment. Our best-loved dishes will be available on a reduced menu to start with, including all our delicious cakes and treats, Sunday roasts and Yorkshire’s finest produce.

Fodder farm shop is open Monday to Sunday 9am to 5pm and has stayed open throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Stringent hygiene and social distancing measures are in place, including a one-way system, acrylic screens at check outs, hand sanitiser points and a robust cleaning regime of shopping baskets and trollies.

The takeaway option of Fodder on the Hoof is also open, Monday to Sunday 9am to 4.30pm, serving hot food until 4pm.

Vanessa said: I could not be prouder of our fantastic team, who have risen to all the challenges that coronavirus has thrown up. It is testament to their hard work and the continued support of our customers that we are now able to reopen the café. We are delighted that we can take this next step and extend our support to all the small, local independent suppliers who provide the café with all the amazing ingredients that see our customers keep coming back for more.

When the café reopens, afternoon tea will not be on the menu, however this will be reintroduced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, afternoon tea vouchers can be used in the café to the value of £30.

Fodder is not taking part in the Government’s ‘Eat out to Help Out’ scheme.

Fodder donates 100% of its profits to charity – the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Fodder is part of a family of businesses on the Great Yorkshire Showground which plough all their profits back into YAS to support and promote farming, food and the countryside.

This includes Pavilions of Harrogate, Yorkshire Event Centre and Harrogate Caravan Park. The money then helps organise the charity’s events including the Great Yorkshire Show, Springtime Live and Countryside Days for 6,000 primary school which is free and always has a waiting list. There’s also farmer health checks, support and networking groups for the farming community as well as grants to develop farms.