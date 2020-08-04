Local MP welcomes government boost for local business park

Please share the news













Last Updated on 4 August 2020 at 4:55pm

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has welcomed a grant for the Harrogate West Business Park off Burley Bank Road from the government’s Getting Building Fund.

The £900 million fund was established to deliver jobs, skills and infrastructure across the country. The fund is targeted to supporting the delivery of so-called shovel-ready infrastructure projects – projects that are ready to be started when the necessary funding becomes available.

This £1.5m project for the Harrogate West Business Park will support new road infrastructure, improved access to the site access and It will enable the provision of starter units and grow-on space for local small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mr Jones commented: The Getting Building Fund is one of the many initiatives the government has taken to boost our economy ever more critical as we deal the impact of coronavirus. This has already seen tens of millions given to businesses across the Harrogate district to enable them to survive. This new initiative is designed to build capacity into employment sites so that businesses as they grow can up-size. Alongside this there will be smaller units for start-ups and an increase in floorspace enabling businesses already on the site to expand without the costs and upheaval of moving. Throughout the crisis we have focussed much attention on the here-and-now and it has been right to do so. But it is also right to look to the medium and long-term future and the Getting Building Fund does just that. I welcome this investment and will continue campaigning to bring more jobs and more businesses to our area.